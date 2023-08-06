HC directs ACC to probe allegations against S Alam Group, submit report

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the allegations raised against S Alam Group, of investing or transferring money abroad without approval.
The HC has set ACC a deadline of two months to submit a report of the probe.
A High Court bench comprised of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat with a suo motu rule gave the orders today, Sunday.
English newspaper, ‘The Daily Star’ published a report with the title ‘S Alam’s Aladin’s Lamp’ on 4 August.
Advocate Syed Sayedul Haque Suman brought the report to draw the High Court bench’s attention today. The High Court gave the order considering that report.
