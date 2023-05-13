Home minister for keeping eye on Rohingyas illegal movement amid 'Mocha'

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today instructed all law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that the Rohingyas cannot scattered across the country centering the severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha'.

"The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to prevent the Rohingyas from spreading across the country due to the severe cyclone Mocha," he said.

He said the government has already taken all kind of preparations including keeping security forces ready to tackle the cyclonic situation.

The minister said these while responding to a question of journalist after attending the 50th anniversary of Tejgaon Mohila College organised at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital's Farmgate area.