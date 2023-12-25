How much parties spend on political advertising in Facebook: DRL study

Political parties, organisations and public representatives in Bangladesh have spent around Tk 40 million on political advertisements on Facebook, according to a study of Digitally Right Limited (DRL).

Digitally Right conducts research over the impact of technology on information management. Their study on the review of the implementation of political advertisement policy in Facebook in Bangladesh will be released today, Monday.

Political parties like Awami League and BNP and their leaders are launching campaigns through advertisements, the study says adding political campaigns are being launched through various lesser known pages.