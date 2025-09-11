JUCSU election today after 33 years

Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) and hall unions' elections are being held today, Thursday after 33 years.

Voting will take place on Thursday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

In preparation for the election, the university administration has made extensive arrangements, including heightened security. Students have expressed excitement at the opportunity to vote.

Mosaddekur Momin, a residential student of Shahid Rafiq-Jabbar Hall at Jahangirnagar University, told Prothom Alo: “After so many years, JUCSU elections are finally being held. While interest was low at first, it has grown significantly. Students will vote according to their own judgment.”

A look back at JUCSU: Only 9 elections in 53 years

Jahangirnagar University officially began its journey 54 years ago, on 12 January 1971, with 21 teachers and 150 students across four departments. After the Liberation War, JUCSU was established in 1972, and its first election was held that same year.