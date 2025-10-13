Chief adviser gets warm reception at FAO headquarters
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was given a warm reception as he reached Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Headquarters in Rome, Italy, this afternoon (Rome Time) to present a keynote speech at the World Food Forum (WFF) flagship event.
FAO Director General Qu Dongyu received Professor Yunus on his arrival at the FAO headquarters, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser met Brazilian agronomist and writer José Graziano da Silva at the FAO headquarters in Rome.