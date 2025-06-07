Metro rail takes Eid break Saturday
The metro rail service in Dhaka will remain closed on Saturday, as the country celebrates Eid-ul-Azha, the second major religious festival for Muslims, with joy and devotion.
Commonly known as the “Qurbani Eid”, Eid-ul-Azha is being observed across Bangladesh with prayers, the ritual slaughtering of animals, and the distribution of meat among relatives, neighbours, and the underprivileged.
In Dhaka, while many residents have left the capital to spend the holiday in their hometowns, those who remain often can think of visiting family and friends to distribute meat among relatives or simply enjoy an outing with their loved ones.
By afternoon, it is not uncommon to see families stepping out to breathe in the rare calm of a traffic-free city.
Many city dwellers, especially in recent times, have come to rely on the metro rail as a convenient and time-saving mode of transport. On special occasions like this, the thought of using the metro rail to save time often comes to mind.
However, holiday-goers will have to look for alternative travel options today, as authorities have suspended metro rail operations for Eid-ul-Azha.
For many Dhaka residents, the metro rail has become more than just a mode of transport — it is a reliable companion in the daily rush, but on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the capital’s most popular commuter service is taking a short break.
According to a notice issued by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) on Wednesday, metro rail services will remain completely closed on Saturday, 7 June, the day of Eid.
The announcement comes as many city dwellers prepare for the festive holiday, with thousands expected to leave the capital or head out to visit loved ones.
While the pause may cause a temporary inconvenience for regular commuters, the break allows for observance of one of the country’s most sacred religious celebrations by its staff.
Metro rail operations will resume on Sunday, 8 June, from 8am, with trains running every 30 minutes.
From 9 June onwards, the services will follow the regular government holiday timetable.