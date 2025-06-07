Metro rail takes Eid break Saturday

The metro rail service in Dhaka will remain closed on Saturday, as the country celebrates Eid-ul-Azha, the second major religious festival for Muslims, with joy and devotion.

Commonly known as the “Qurbani Eid”, Eid-ul-Azha is being observed across Bangladesh with prayers, the ritual slaughtering of animals, and the distribution of meat among relatives, neighbours, and the underprivileged.

In Dhaka, while many residents have left the capital to spend the holiday in their hometowns, those who remain often can think of visiting family and friends to distribute meat among relatives or simply enjoy an outing with their loved ones.