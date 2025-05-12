3-strong committee to investigate Abdul Hamid’s departure

The committee will submit its report within the next 15 days, according to a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s press wing on Sunday.

The committee will investigate how former President Md Abdul Hamid traveled abroad through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in May. It will determine whether there was any deviation from duty or negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.

The committee has also been asked to recommend possible actions that can be taken in this regard.