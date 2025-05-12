3-strong committee to investigate Abdul Hamid’s departure
A three-member high-powered committee, headed by Education Adviser Professor CR Abrar, has been formed to investigate the departure of former President Md Abdul Hamid from the country.
Other members of the probe body are Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and Shipping and Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hussain.
The committee will submit its report within the next 15 days, according to a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s press wing on Sunday.
The committee will investigate how former President Md Abdul Hamid traveled abroad through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in May. It will determine whether there was any deviation from duty or negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.
The committee has also been asked to recommend possible actions that can be taken in this regard.
To conduct the investigation, the committee will have access to all necessary documents, equipment, and evidence, and will be able to interview relevant individuals.
All organisations have been instructed to comply with the committee’s directives and are required to extend all necessary cooperation, the release added.
The committee may co-opt additional members if necessary.
The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide secretarial support to the committee.