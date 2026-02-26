Election Commission revises referendum results again

Thirteen days after announcing the results, the Election Commission (EC) has revised the referendum outcome. And, the EC has already published a corrected gazette notification.

Compared with the previously published results, the total number of votes cast has decreased by 1,073,616.

In the revised results, both ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ votes have declined, while the number of rejected ballots has increased.

The corrected gazette, dated 25 February, was signed by the EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.