US police recover body of one of 2 missing Bangladeshi students
The body of one of two Bangladeshi students who had been missing for 10 days has been recovered in the United States.
The deceased, Zamil Ahmed Limon (27), was pursuing a PhD in Geography, Environment Science, and Policy at the University of South Florida.
The US police have not yet found the other missing Bangladeshi student, Nahida Sulatana Brsty, who went missing on the same day.
Police have arrested a man Hisham Abugharbieh (26) in connection with the incident. He was Zamil’s roommate. After questioning him, police recovered Zamil’s body on Friday from the Howard Frankland Bridge area in Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also stated that the search for Nahida is ongoing.
Nahida is a PhD student in Chemical Engineering at the University of South Florida. According to the university’s police department, Zamil and Nahida were last seen on 16 April. Zamil was last seen around 9:00 a.m. that day at his student residence near the university. Nahida was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at the Natural and Environmental Sciences building on campus.