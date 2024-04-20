Four Bangladeshi women killed in domestic violence in UK in 2 years

Four Bangladeshi women were killed by their husbands in the United Kingdom in the last two years.

The deceased are Yeasmin Begum, Ayesha Hasan, Soma Begum and Kulsuma Akter. The incidents took place between March 2022 and April this year. Courts have sentenced one accused to 33 years in prison and another to 21 years in two separate cases. The other two cases are under trial.

These incidents of murder over ‘family feud’ have given rise to concern among the Bangladeshis living in the UK.

In the first incident on 24 March in 2022, 40-year old Yeasmin Begum was killed by her husband Quayum Mia, 41, on 24 March in 2022. Yeasmin, a mother of three, was killed in Bethnal Green area in East London.

The couple used to live separately due to a feud and the divorce was under process during the incident. On the fateful day, Yeasmin returned to her home after leaving her children to school and found her ‘drug addict’ husband Quayum was trying to steal valuables from the house. As Yeasmin tried to deter Quayum, he stabbed and killed her, then ran away with cash, bank cards and jewelry.

Police arrested Quayum and he was later sentenced to 33 years in jail by a court on 9 June in 2023.