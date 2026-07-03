Subodh crosses the border: HOBEKI?’s new graffiti appears at Sikkim’s gateway

A new work from the Subodh series by the anonymous artist HOBEKI? appeared on 30 June 2026 on the north-west wing wall of Majitar Nala Bridge, Gangtok-Rangpo Road, Rangpo, Majitar, Sikkim, India. The graffiti, executed in a distinctive stenciling technique and using spray paint on a concrete wall, measures approximately 20 x 12 ft and carries the artist’s name tag, HOBEKI?, on the right side. According to ARTCON, the work remains visible and has been confirmed through HOBEKI?’s Instagram page, as well as ARTCON’s ongoing documentation of the artist’s practice.

The location is not accidental. Rangpo is widely known as a gateway town to Sikkim, situated near the West Bengal border and along the Teesta-Rangpo river corridor. It is one of the key entry points into Sikkim on the route toward Gangtok, where movement, arrival, documentation, and permission are already part of everyday life. That geography turns the graffiti into more than an image. It becomes a border event.

The work shows Subodh, HOBEKI?’s iconic bearded figure, in a strikingly altered posture. He is bare-bodied, with messy hair and tattered jeans, lying in a hammock. But the hammock is tied with barbed wire. In his right hand, Subodh holds up a wire cutter. His left arm hangs down toward a water bucket placed on the ground. At first glance, the scene appears relaxed, almost like a traveller resting after a long journey. But each object quietly complicates that calm.