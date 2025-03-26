Chief adviser wanted to visit India first before China visit: Press secretary tells The Hindu

Although Bangladesh chief adviser wanted to visit India first, but didn't get any response from India, English daily The Hindu quoted press secretary Shafiqul Alam as saying.

Disclosing the matter to The Hindu, the press secretary said the chief adviser planned to go to India much earlier before finalising the China trip.

Revealing the plan, the interim government sent a message to India in December 2024. But it is a matter of regret that India didn't respond positively.

Professor Muhammad Yunus begins his China visit Today, Wednesday. During this visit, he will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Shafiqul Alam mentioned that the chief adviser hopes that China will make Bangladesh its investment destination, particularly in the manufacturing sector.