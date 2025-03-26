Chief adviser wanted to visit India first before China visit: Press secretary tells The Hindu
Although Bangladesh chief adviser wanted to visit India first, but didn't get any response from India, English daily The Hindu quoted press secretary Shafiqul Alam as saying.
Disclosing the matter to The Hindu, the press secretary said the chief adviser planned to go to India much earlier before finalising the China trip.
Revealing the plan, the interim government sent a message to India in December 2024. But it is a matter of regret that India didn't respond positively.
Professor Muhammad Yunus begins his China visit Today, Wednesday. During this visit, he will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Shafiqul Alam mentioned that the chief adviser hopes that China will make Bangladesh its investment destination, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
In the past four months, Muhammad Yunus is the second head of state from South Asia to visit China. Last December, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited China on a four-day trip.
Immediately after returning from China, Muhammad Yunus will travel to Bangkok to attend the BIMSTEC Summit. At the summit on 3 and 4 April, Yunus hopes to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The press secretary stated that Yunus had expressed this desire long ago, and the interim government had sent a message to India. However, India has not yet responded regarding the meeting.
Shafiqul Alam said that during the visit, the Chief Advisor will meet with Chinese investors. Professor Yunus aims to present Bangladesh as a business-friendly country. He wants to create an environment that will make investors interested in Bangladesh.
The press secretary mentioned that many countries are concerned about Chinese investments for various reasons. However, Bangladesh wants to seize this opportunity. The country is ready to welcome Chinese investors.
In September of last year, at the United Nations General Assembly, Professor Yunus met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. At that time, Wang Yi referred to Yunus as "China’s old friend." During the meeting, Yunus had proposed that China set up solar panel for power generation in Bangladesh.
In his speech to the nation on Tuesday, Muhammad Yunus stated that he aims to establish Bangladesh as the "growth engine" of South Asia as soon as possible.
Malaysia has also invited Professor Yunus for a bilateral visit, which he has accepted.
Yunus said that the vast coastal area stretching from Khulna to Teknaf could be developed as the economic future of South Asia.