Brazil foreign minister arrives in Dhaka to strengthen relations

Foreign ministry officials said Brazil foreign minister Mauro Vieira on the first day of his visit will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Road 32, Dhanmondi in the afternoon.

State minister for commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will make a courtesy call on Brazil foreign minister at the Hotel InterContinental at around 3:30pm.

The Brazil foreign minister will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning.

He will visit pharmaceutical manufacturing industries in Gazipur. After returning to Dhaka, he will deliver a speech at the Foreign Service Academy.

Later Mauro Vieira will meet a business delegation. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Monday night after ending his two-day visit.

