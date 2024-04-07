Brazil foreign minister arrives in Dhaka to strengthen relations
Brazil foreign minister Mauro Vieira arrives in Dhaka today, Sunday morning on a two-day visit with a message to strengthen relations with Bangladesh.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen welcomed him at the Shahjalal International Airport.
On the first day of his visit, Brazil foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at the state guest house Jamuna in the afternoon.
After the meeting between the two ministers, two deals and MoU are supposed to be signed.
Foreign ministry officials said Brazil foreign minister Mauro Vieira on the first day of his visit will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Road 32, Dhanmondi in the afternoon.
State minister for commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will make a courtesy call on Brazil foreign minister at the Hotel InterContinental at around 3:30pm.
The Brazil foreign minister will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning.
He will visit pharmaceutical manufacturing industries in Gazipur. After returning to Dhaka, he will deliver a speech at the Foreign Service Academy.
Later Mauro Vieira will meet a business delegation. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Monday night after ending his two-day visit.
There is indication strengthening relations through the first visit of a Brazilian foreign minister to Bangladesh.
While speaking to newsmen at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud termed the visit of Brazil foreign minister very significant.
In replying to a question, he said, "We purchase edible oil from them. We have not explored markets for our products in South America. Some commodities are exported. Brazil is a big country and their purchasing power is high. So there is an opportunity to export many things from our country."
Foreign ministry sources said issues related to increasing trade and commerce will mainly be focused during the first visit of the Brazilian foreign minister. Bangladesh's trade with Brazil has increased to USD 2.70 billion from USD 1.50 billion in three years. Most of this money has been spent to import edible oil, sugar and cotton. Brazil will emphasise export ethanol, cotton, poultry and fish feed. There is also the issue of exporting beef.
Bangladesh will focus on exporting medicine, RMG, blue economy, especially fishing in the deep sea and marine tourism.
Foreign ministry officials said it would not be a right decision to purchase beef at the moment without any conditions as high quality meat is available in many upscale areas in Dhaka at the moment. Besides, Brazil always follows a protection policy.
If Brazil takes duty concessions to readymade garments into consideration, import of beef from Brazil can be considered.
Bangladesh former ambassador to Brazil, Md Zulfiqar Rahman said Bangladesh prospects of relations with Brazil had not been given priority in the past. Alongside importing various essentials at the moment, there are opportunities to increase cooperation in the areas of agriculture, cattle rearing and defence. Moreover, the role of Brazil is important for Bangladesh in joining an alliance like BRICS.
