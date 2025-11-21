Govt committed to building FF's envisioned exploitation-free welfare state: chief adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday said that the government is committed to building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free and welfare-oriented state as envisioned by the Freedom Fighters (FFs).

“We are committed to fulfilling the dream for which the freedom fighters liberated the country — the dream of building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free, welfare-oriented and free state,” he said.

The Chief Adviser added: “From this moment onward, we want to build Bangladesh in such a way so that the country’s people can be the source of all powers and Bangladesh can be recognised as a humane and welfare state in the world.”

Prof Yunus was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their inheritors arranged by the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment here on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2025.