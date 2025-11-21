Chief adviser pays homage to Armed Forces martyrs at Shikha Anirban
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday paid glowing tributes to the Armed Forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the War of Liberation in 1971, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.
The Chief Adviser paid the homage by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment here this morning, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.
After placing the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute at that time while the bugle played the last post. Professor Yunus signed the visitors' book kept there.
Earlier, on his arrival at the Shikha Anirban, Prof Yunus was received by chiefs of the three services and senior officials of the Armed Forces Division.
Bangladesh observes 21 November as Armed Forces Day every year as on this day, during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.