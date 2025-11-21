Chief adviser pays homage to Armed Forces martyrs at Shikha Anirban

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday paid glowing tributes to the Armed Forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the War of Liberation in 1971, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

The Chief Adviser paid the homage by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment here this morning, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.

After placing the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.