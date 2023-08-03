JS body for taking steps to free land, water bodies from illegal occupation

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Land Ministry made a recommendation on Thursday to take necessary measures for reclaiming illegally occupied land, water bodies, and ponds across the country. The committee, headed by Chairman Makbul Hossain MP, discussed the issue at length during its 17th meeting at the Parliament building.

Additionally, the committee suggested the recruitment of lawyers to handle government cases related to land matters. The main focus of the meeting was on the ‘Land Development Tax Bill-2023’ and the issue of illegal occupation of land, water bodies, and ponds across the country.