Families of 30,000 underprivileged children to get financial aid from ‘Save the Children’ through bKash

Financial aid provided by ‘Save the Children’ will reach the families of 30,000 underprivileged children across the country through bKash, stated the mobile financial service provider in a press release.
Save the Children, an international humanitarian organisation, working on children’s health, education, awareness and protection around the world, will use bKash’s disbursement solution to distribute financial aid among underprivileged children in Bangladesh.
Recently at the country office of Save the Children in Dhaka, country director of the organisation Onno Evertjan Van Manen and chief commercial officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations for the distribution of the aid.
Senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.
International non-governmental organisation ‘Save the Children’ helps vulnerable children and their families, protects children from emergencies such as disasters, diseases and all forms of violence, ensures education, nutritious food and health care for underprivileged children, protects their rights and works to make parents aware.
Notably, more than 120 NGOs in Bangladesh are disbursing financial aid among their beneficiaries through bKash now. More than 250,000 underprivileged people are now being benefited from this disbursement solution of bKash.