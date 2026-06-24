BGB thwarts attempt to push 9 people into Bangladesh

In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, BGB’s Naogaon Battalion (16 BGB) said members of the Elenpur BSF camp attempted to push the nine people into Bangladesh through the Adatala Border Outpost (BOP) area of Naogaon’s Sapahar border at around 4:00 am. The group comprised three men, three women and three children.

After receiving the information, a BGB patrol team from Adatala BOP rushed to the spot and prevented the attempted intrusion. The nine individuals are currently staying in the zero line between the Indian and Bangladeshi borders.

Additional BGB personnel have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.