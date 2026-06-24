BGB thwarts attempt to push 9 people into Bangladesh
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has attempted to push a total of nine people — including women, and children — into Bangladesh through the Sapahar border in Naogaon.
However, they were unable to enter after being blocked by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). As a result, the individuals are now staying in the no-man’s-land along the border.
In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, BGB’s Naogaon Battalion (16 BGB) said members of the Elenpur BSF camp attempted to push the nine people into Bangladesh through the Adatala Border Outpost (BOP) area of Naogaon’s Sapahar border at around 4:00 am. The group comprised three men, three women and three children.
After receiving the information, a BGB patrol team from Adatala BOP rushed to the spot and prevented the attempted intrusion. The nine individuals are currently staying in the zero line between the Indian and Bangladeshi borders.
Additional BGB personnel have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ariful Islam Masum, commanding officer of Naogaon 16 BGB Battalion, said patrols have been intensified in the area after the information was received.
He further said no one would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally.
Earlier, on 5 June and 8 June, the BSF attempted to push 40 people into Bangladesh through the Porsha and Sapahar borders in Naogaon. However, due to the vigilance of BGB and local residents, the BSF was forced to take them back.