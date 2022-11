Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday morning according to locals, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Waskurni, 32, son of Sanwar Hossain and Aynal Haque, 30, son of Sadek Ali of Mahishtuli village in Aditmari upazila of the district.