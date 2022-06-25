Padma Bridge epitome of nation’s pride and competence, PM Hasina says at inaugural ceremony

At the auspicious moment of inaugurating the bridge, an emotion-choked prime minister remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the family members killed heinously on 15 August 1975 and freedom fighters who laid their lives to liberate the country in 1971.
She greeted all the people involved with the mega project including late professor Jamilur Reza Chowdhury.
Sheikh Hasina congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of the inauguration of the bridge.
She also mentioned various ordeals including conspiracies her government went through during the construction of the bridge.
After the speech, the prime minister unveiled commemorative postage stamps, souvenir sheets, opening day cover and seals to mark the grand opening of the country’s biggest self-financed mega project.
Later, a replica of the bridge was presented to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The bridge will bring a massive progress in road connectivity of 21 south and south-western districts with capital Dhaka and other major cities.