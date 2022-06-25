Bangladesh

Padma Bridge epitome of nation’s pride and competence, PM Hasina says at inaugural ceremony

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said Padma Bridge is not just a concrete structure rather this bridge is the epitome of the nation's pride and competence.

The prime minister said that while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge on Saturday.

The prime minister will soon open the much-anticipated 6.15 kilometre Padma Bridge for vehicular movement.

At the auspicious moment of inaugurating the bridge, an emotion-choked prime minister remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the family members killed heinously on 15 August 1975 and freedom fighters who laid their lives to liberate the country in 1971.

She greeted all the people involved with the mega project including late professor Jamilur Reza Chowdhury.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of the inauguration of the bridge.

She also mentioned various ordeals including conspiracies her government went through during the construction of the bridge.

After the speech, the prime minister unveiled commemorative postage stamps, souvenir sheets, opening day cover and seals to mark the grand opening of the country’s biggest self-financed mega project.

Later, a replica of the bridge was presented to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The bridge will bring a massive progress in road connectivity of 21 south and south-western districts with capital Dhaka and other major cities.

