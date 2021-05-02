Padma bridge full structure construction completed: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the construction work of entire structure of the much-awaited padma bridge has been completed with the installation of last girder on the viaduct at Mawa end in Munshiganj, reports BSS.

“The progress of construction works of the main bridge is 93.25 per cent so far. River training works progress is 83 per cent and the overall project progress reached 85.5 per cent,” he said, speaking at a view-exchange with BRTC and BRTA’s Sylhet Zone officials.