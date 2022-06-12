Padma Bridge: Gifts for the guests

Illumination of all lampposts on a trial basis has been completed at Padma Bridge. Electricity from a generator was used to illuminate the lampposts, one by one in in succession. The main power connection from the sub-station is expected to be ready on Sunday.

According to the Bridge Division, installment of road signs and markings has been completed. A little work on the gateway and murals for the inaugural ceremony still remains incomplete and construction of the aluminum railing on the concrete railing in underway.