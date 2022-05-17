To be illuminated in May, preparation for grand opening in June going on

Padma bridge is set to start operations in the last week of June and the probable date of inauguration is 25 June.

Preparations are going on in full swing for its opening ceremony.

The bridges division has formed 18 sub-committees for the opening ceremony. Letters have been sent to the rural electrification board authorities to turn on the lights of the bridge in May.

A source at the bridges division has said the bridge will certainly start operations in the last week of June.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader will personally consult with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and then the date of the opening will be set.

After her verbal consent, the date will be finalised and the official papers will be sent for the written approval. According to the set date, the invitations for the opening ceremony will be sent out, the stage will be prepared and other preparations will be made.