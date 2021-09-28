Padma bridge to be opened before June next year: Quader
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the Padma bridge will be opened before June next year, reports UNB.
The Awami League general secretary announced this while virtually attending a doa mahfil and Quran distribution programme to mark the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday at Naria upazila in Shariatpur.
"You have lost your lands, houses for PM's vision of Padma bridge which is already visible," the minister said to the people of Shariatpur. Quader further said Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-cherished bridge.