Pahela Baishakh celebrated amid festivity

Members of the organisation rendered solo and group songs to entertain the audience. Singers sang Arun kanti, Jago jago, Ano ano amrita, Barisho dhara majhe, Keno jibon bifol koro, Lolate mor shidur dio and others.
Dhaka University brought out the Mangal Shovajatra from the TSC premises in the morning and it was ended reaching the same place after parading the Smriti Chironton Chattor on the campus.
Besides, the Cultural Affairs Ministry and different government and non-government organisations, socio-cultural platforms, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Bangla Academy, Department of Public Libraries, the National Museum, Kabi Nazrul Institute,
Copyright Office, National Book Centre, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and the Department of Archives and Library, arranged various programmes including seminars, exhibitions and quiz, essay and art compositions on the occasion.
Bangla Academy celebrated Pahela Baishakh, featuring recitation and music show on its premises at about 8am. Bangla Academy director general poet Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech, while writer and researcher Saymon Zakaria presented the keynote speech.
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy celebrated Pahela Baishakh at the National Theatre Hall here. Its programme included a group dance performance with songs, namely, Mawla bol, Dhonno dhonno boli tare, Samoy gele sadhon hobe na, Milon hobe koto dine and others.
All public and private television channels, Bangladesh Betar and FM and community radios broadcast special programmes on the day.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels broadcast live the Chhayanaut's cultural programme from the Ramna Batamul.
Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.
On this occasion, people from all walks of life wore traditional Bengali dresses. Young women wore white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men put on white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta.
Improved traditional food items were distributed among jail inmates, patients in hospitals and orphanages on the occasion.
Bangladesh missions abroad also organised different programmes welcoming the New Year.
The day was a public holiday.
Different national dailies published special supplements highlighting the significance of Pahela Baishakh.
The law enforcement agencies took extensive security measures across the country so that people could celebrate the day.
Reports were received from Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur, Gazipur, Jashore, Feni, Lakshmipur, Cumilla and other districts that different organisations and people from all strata celebrated the Pahela Baishakh with festivity.