Pahela Baishakh celebrated amid festivity

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year-1429, was celebrated across the country in a festive mood, upholding the rich cultural values and rituals of the Bangalees.

Different cultural organisations and people from all walks of life across the country welcomed the Bengali New Year by celebrating Pahela Baishakh.

The Bangla Nabobarsho festival was held at its traditional venue Ramna Batamul here after two years break due to coronavirus pandemic.

On the first day of the Bangla calendar, the Fine Arts Faculty of the Dhaka University (DU) brought out the traditional Mangal Shovajatra (procession) and arranged cultural programme in the capital.

Chhayanaut started its cultural programme at the historic Ramna Batamul at about 6.15 am this morning with performing "Ramkeli Ragh". Chhayanaut arranged the cultural function with frolic songs, highlighting the reality of new normal life.

Chhayanaut president Sanjida Khatun gave welcome address at the function, welcoming the Bengali New Year-1429.