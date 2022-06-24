Pakistan PM greets PM Hasina on inauguration of Padma Bridge

Pakistan’s high commission in Dhaka sent the letter to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, a source in the ministry confirmed. The letter was also dispatched to the Bangladeshi high commission in Islamabad.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on 26 June.
The Pakistani PM said the Padma Bridge is a testament to Sheikh Hasina's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth.
"I would like to take this opportunity to convey my personal best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness and for ever-increasing progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh," the letter added.