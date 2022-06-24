Bangladesh

Pakistan PM greets PM Hasina on inauguration of Padma Bridge

Prothom Alo English Desk
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has greeted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

"I wish to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project,” the Pakistani prime minister wrote in a letter addressed to his Bangladeshi counterpart on Friday.

Pakistan’s high commission in Dhaka sent the letter to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, a source in the ministry confirmed. The letter was also dispatched to the Bangladeshi high commission in Islamabad.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on 26 June.

The Pakistani PM said the Padma Bridge is a testament to Sheikh Hasina's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth.

"I would like to take this opportunity to convey my personal best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness and for ever-increasing progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh," the letter added.

