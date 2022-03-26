Pakistan should be ashamed for not seeking apology for genocide: Momen

Replying to a question, AK Momen said, “It’s unfortunate. We always say that Pakistanis should be ashamed. Pakistani military at that time committee heinous crimes and genocide. Even reports from Pakistan government also said they resorted to excessive torture and violated human rights.”
The foreign minister said Pakistan government should punish those responsible for the genocide and seek apology from Bangladesh.
I believe, the younger generation of Pakistan would come forward to seek apology. Such wrongdoings can recur if Pakistan cannot understand (the importance of seeking apology)AK Momen, foreign minister
“I believe, the younger generation of Pakistan would come forward to seek apology. Such wrongdoings can recur if Pakistan cannot understand (the importance of seeking apology),” the minister said adding that Pakistan promised to punish 195 war criminals.
Earlier the foreign ministry paid homage to father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyrs of liberation war on the occasion of Independence and National Day.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the programmes.