Palm oil price reduces by Tk 3 per litre

The price of loose palm oil has been reduced by Tk 3 per litre. From now, it will sell at market at Tk 130 instead of Tk 133, said a press release of Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Earlier on Sunday, the commerce ministry cut the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 8 per litre. The price of bottled soybean oil was fixed at Tk 160 per litre while 5 litres of bottled soybean oil at Tk 760 and loose soybean oil at Tk 136.