Panam Nagar returning to its original glory

The architecture of these houses is a mixture of Mughal and European art styles. The bricks of the houses have been used with bracket ventilators and window grills made of cast iron. The floor is decorated with red, white and black mosaic. Most homes have blue and white mosaic on the arches, roofs and in the middle. Every house has a well.

According to the department of archeology, the buildings in Panam Nagar are on the verge of ruin. That is why steps are being taken to restore them to their original form. Last year on 13 August, a six-member committee was formed including teachers of the archeology departments from different universities of the country and architects for their opinions and research on this restoration project. On 21 December, the state minister for culture, KM Khalid, inaugurated the piloting work of Building 13 of Panam Nagar. Now the restoration work is in full swing.

Rakhi Roy, director of the archeology department of Dhaka region, said digital drawing documentation, load bearing capacity test, aerial survey and level excavations have already been completed as a part of piloting work. Expert craftsmen are working with the guidance of the researchers.

Visiting Building 13 in Panam Nagar on Monday afternoon, it was seen that the artisans were chipping away the dilapidated plaster with hammers on the second floor of the building. Special care was also being taken to ensure that the original design and craftsmanship of the building is not damaged. Visitors from different parts of the country have also gathered to see the renovation work.