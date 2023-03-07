JSD vice-president elected unopposed to reserved seat vacated by Rumeen Farhana

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) vice-president Afroza Haque Reena, wife of JSD president Hasanul Haque Inu, was announced unopposed winner of the by-election to a reserved women's seat of the 11th parliament, reports news agency UNB.

The seat had fallen vacant as opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Rumeen Farhana resigned from parliament in December last year.