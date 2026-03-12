13th parliament
President administers oath to speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, deputy speaker Kayser Kamal
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Speaker Major (retd.) Hafizuddin Ahmed today, Thursday, shortly after 12:00 pm. The ceremony took place at the president’s office in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
Following this, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.
Earlier in the day, BNP standing committee member and a member of parliament, Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, was elected as speaker of the 13th parliament in the opening session on Thursday morning.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, the chairperson of the opening session, announced that a single nomination had been received for the position of speaker of the parliament. The nominee is Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
The chairperson confirmed that he has consented to undertake the responsibility. The chairperson then called upon MP Nurul Islam to formally propose the nomination, which he did. The proposal was seconded by MP Rakibul Islam.
The motion was subsequently put to the House and carried with a majority in favour.
For the position of deputy speaker, the chairperson stated that only one nomination had been received, that of MP and state minister for land, Kayser Kamal.
The chairperson confirmed that he has agreed to assume the role and invited MP Ruhul Quddus Talukdar to propose the nomination. The proposal was seconded by MP Ashraf Uddin.
The motion was then presented in parliament and was carried with a majority in favour.
Ahmed Azam Khan made new minister
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the appointment of a new member of the cabinet.
Ahmed Azam Khan, the member of parliament for Tangail-8, took the oath as a minister. The oath was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at around 12:45 pm today, Thursday.