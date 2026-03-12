President administers oath to speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, deputy speaker Kayser Kamal

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Speaker Major (retd.) Hafizuddin Ahmed today, Thursday, shortly after 12:00 pm. The ceremony took place at the president’s office in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Following this, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal.

Earlier in the day, BNP standing committee member and a member of parliament, Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, was elected as speaker of the 13th parliament in the opening session on Thursday morning.