PM Hasina expresses gratitude for welcoming her ignoring 1/11 govt’s ban

Fisheries and livestock minister Abdur Rahman initiated an unscheduled discussion in the parliament about Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming (on 7 May, 2007) during the government of 1/11.

The prime minister said that many advisers of the caretaker government also advised her not to return to the country.

“We (the caretaker government and advisers) will do whatever is required to keep you out of the country. Some people even threatened me and said that I would be killed at the airport if I returned to Bangladesh. I said, “Alhamdulillah, I will die on the soil of Bangladesh, but I shall return to my country.”

Sheikh Hasina recalled that all airlines were asked not to provide her a boarding pass, saying that “I stood at the American airport for three hours and argued with them and then I came to London by British Airways. After arriving there, when I went to board again, I was not allowed to board.”

“That day I promised to return to Bangladesh at any cost,” she said, adding, “Even when I left for the airport, many people called and told me not to come, they (1/11 government) will kill you. I didn’t care.”

Expressing her gratitude to the leaders and workers of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina said everyone, at that time, was asked not to go to the airport.