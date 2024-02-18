MPs called to pledge not to patronise extortionists

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) MP also remarked that ‘extortion’ has turned into a common practice in the society.

He said, “Toll is paid to transport products. This additional cost is added to the price of the products. Toll is also paid even if you want to construct a home or you need to give the extortionists the work of supplying construction materials. Even the hawkers and rickshaw pullers have to pay tolls. Extortion has become a deadly disease for society now.”

Anisul Islam Mahmud said if these 350 MPs pledge this then it would be possible to curb the extortion to some extent. Bad days await in the future if actions are not taken against the extortionists, he warned.