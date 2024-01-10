12th parliament: Sheikh Hasina elected leader, Matia Chowdhury deputy leader

Bangladesh Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has been elected as the leader of the 12th parliament while Matia Chowdhury deputy leader of the House.
The parliamentary board of the party made this decision in its first meeting after taking oath as MPs Wednesday.
The meeting sources informed Prothom Alo that AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed the name of Sheikh Hasina as the leader of the majority party in parliament.
Incumbent Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury supported the proposal. Later, this was accepted unequivocally.
Matia Chowdhury was the deputy leader of the House in 11th parliament as well.
Besides, the AL parliamentary board also decided to elect incumbent Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as the Speaker of the 12th parliament.
The AL parliamentary board also decided to elect incumbent Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku as the Deputy Speaker and current Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury as the next chief whip.