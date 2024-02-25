Paying no fines keeping any power station idle: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has said, “Daylong nationwide power outage can only be in a dream now; power load shedding might last for several hours, but we are paying no fines keeping any power station idle. However, we must pay the capacity charge even if we do not take electricity from any power station.”

The state minister said this in reply to a query from opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque in parliament on Sunday.