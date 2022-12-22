BNP lawmaker Harun resigns from parliament

Speaker Shirin Sharmin told journalists that day Harun sent his resignation letter through e-mail. He will have to resend his resignation letter again as the signature he put was scanned.

The parliament secretariat on 11 December issued a gazette notification declaring six constituencies vacant.

By-election in the five seats vacated due to the resignation would be held on 1 February and the schedule to vote in the reserved seat-50 would be fixed later.