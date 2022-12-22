BNP lawmaker Harun resigns from parliament

Bogura-6 constituency’s member of parliament GM Siraz, Bogura-4 lawmaker Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chapainawabganj-2 lawmaker Md Aminul Islam, Thakurgaon-3 lawmaker Jahidur Rahman and reserved woman seat’s lawmaker Rumeen Farhana lobbed their resignation on 11 December.
The remaining two lawmakers could not submit their resignation papers as Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-2 was abroad and Brahmanbaria-2 lawmaker Abdur Sattar was ill. But resignation letters on their behalf were submitted that day.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin told journalists that day Harun sent his resignation letter through e-mail. He will have to resend his resignation letter again as the signature he put was scanned.
The parliament secretariat on 11 December issued a gazette notification declaring six constituencies vacant.
By-election in the five seats vacated due to the resignation would be held on 1 February and the schedule to vote in the reserved seat-50 would be fixed later.