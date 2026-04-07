Fuel price hike under consideration from next month if needed, says minister

Power, energy and mineral resources minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood has informed the Jatiya Sangsad that the government may consider increasing fuel prices from next month if needed.

The minister said, “There is a law governing fuel price adjustments. Under that law, we review prices every month. Last month, prices were not increased after adjustment. We are now working on next month’s pricing. If the review suggests that an increase is necessary, we will discuss it in the cabinet and consider it.”

He made the remarks in the Parliament today, Tuesday, in response to a question from BNP lawmaker Shawkatul Islam of Moulvibazar-2 constituency on a matter of urgent public importance. The session began at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Speaker Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.