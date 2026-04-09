200 broad gauge coaches to arrive from India: railways minister

Railways minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam today, Thursday said in parliament that the supply of 200 broad gauge coaches from India is expected to begin this year, with all coaches set to be added to the Bangladesh Railway fleet by December 2027.

Responding to a tabled question from opposition (Jamaa-e-Islami) lawmaker Md Elias Molla (Faridpur-1), the minister said the coaches would be procured under a project funded by the European Investment Bank. He added that the delivery is expected to take place between June 2026 and December 2027.