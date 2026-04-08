Philosophy of govt is ‘family, not individual, the fundamental unit of development’: PM
Reiterating that four crore families across the country will be brought under the Family Card programme gradually, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday, told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the BNP government considers family, not the individual, as the fundamental unit of development.
“The philosophy of the current government is ‘family, not the individual, as the fundamental unit of development’,” he said.
The Leader of the House said this while replying to a tabled question from a treasury bench MP from Noakhali-1 Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.
Tarique Rahman, also chairman of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said that the current government has taken the Family Card programme based on the vision of ensuring social security for citizens through a family-centric development approach.
In the initial phase, he said Family Cards were distributed to 37,814 families across 10 districts and three city corporations on 10 March 2026.
The prime minister also stated that the government has a plan to gradually bring about four crore marginalised and low-income families under this programme in the future.
Referring to the Noakhali-1 (Chatkhil and Sonaimuri) constituency, Tarique Rahman expressed the hope that female members of poor families in the area would soon be brought under the Family Card programme to promote empowerment and self-reliance.
‘Govt committed to women’s empowerment, equal access to education’
Responding to another tabled question, the Prime Minister also said that his government is committed to expanding women’s education, ensuring women empowerment and equal opportunities in education.
“The current government is committed to expand women’s education and ensure empowerment and equal access to education for women…The government is positively considering the nationalisation of one women’s college in every upazila sadar to achieve this goal,” he said.
Treasury bench lawmaker from Naogaon-4 constituency Ekramul Bari Tipu tabled the question in the House with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.
Addressing the lawmaker from Naogaon-4, Tarique Rahman said that the government would take initiatives to gradually nationalise eligible educational institutions, including Manda Thana Adarsha Girls' School and College in Naogan, in line with existing policies and subject to necessary financial provisions.