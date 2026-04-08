Philosophy of govt is ‘family, not individual, the fundamental unit of development’: PM

The Leader of the House said this while replying to a tabled question from a treasury bench MP from Noakhali-1 Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.

Tarique Rahman, also chairman of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said that the current government has taken the Family Card programme based on the vision of ensuring social security for citizens through a family-centric development approach.

In the initial phase, he said Family Cards were distributed to 37,814 families across 10 districts and three city corporations on 10 March 2026.

The prime minister also stated that the government has a plan to gradually bring about four crore marginalised and low-income families under this programme in the future.