Ali Ashraf to be buried at family graveyard in Chandina

The third janaza would held after Zuhr prayers at Dollai Nawabpur High School ground and the fourth janaza after Asr prayers at Gallai Ismail Dakhil Madrasa ground and afterwards he will be buried, he added.
Professor Ali Ashraf died of pneumonia at the age of 74 at Square Hospital in the capital on Friday afternoon.
He is survived by his wife, only son, four daughters, and a host of relatives, friends, and admirers.
Professor Ali Ashraf was elected MP for the first time from Comilla-11 constituency in 1973 at a very young age in the first parliamentary elections of Bangladesh.
Later, he was re-elected from Comilla-7 constituency of Chandina in 1996, 2008, 2014 and 2018.
In 2001, he was elected deputy speaker of the Seventh Jatiya Sangsad.
President Md Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members, members of parliament, various political parties, business community and leaders of various parties have expressed deep shock and sorrow over his death.