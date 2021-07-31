Ali Ashraf to be buried at family graveyard in Chandina

Comilla-7 (Chandina) constituency MP and former deputy speaker professor Ali Ashraf will be buried at his family graveyard next to his parents’ in Chandina after Asr prayers today (Saturday).

Muntakim Ashraf, the only son of Ali Ashraf, confirmed the matter to BSS, saying that his first janaza was held after Isha prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the capital on Friday and the second janaza was held at Chandina Mahila College ground at 11:00am today.