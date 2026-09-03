Mirza Abbas joins parliament session for the first time

BNP lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency Mirza Abbas today expressed hope to work for the welfare of the people.

“I am praying to almighty Allah for my full recovery so that I can work for the welfare of the people of my constituency with greater dedication and concentration,” he said.

The ruling party lawmaker who participated in the session for the first time after completing his long five and half months treatment in Malaysia and Singapore, expressed such commitments while speaking at the Jatiya Sangsad today.

At the same time, the ruling party lawmaker also expressed his gratitude to Speaker of the JS and all parliament members for standing beside him.

After undergoing treatment in Singapore and Malaysia due to suffering from stroke, the lawmaker said he has come to join the parliament session with affection and love of the people.

Abbas who is BNP standing committee member and political adviser to the PM, however, told the session that his treatment still has not been completed.

He also expressed his gratitude to the almighty Allah as he had been cable to attend the session.