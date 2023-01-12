No force is created as yet in Bangladesh to oust AL govt: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that no force has been created yet in Bangladesh that can topple the Awami League government as the root of the party is very deep.

“In Bangladesh, no force has emerged as yet, which can oust the Awami League government,” she said, replying to a supplementary question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League (AL), said AL is a party that wasn’t born from the pocket of any illegal power-grabber and military dictator, rather its birth was from the soil and the people of this country.

“So, our roots have deepened very much inside the soil,” she added.

The Leader of the House mentioned that Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Gen Ershad and Khaleda Zia tried to destroy the Awami League but failed, she said, adding: “They would never be able to do so – Inshallah.”