Jamaat trains MPs for active role in parliament

Immediately after the oath-taking and the election of opposition leadership, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has begun preparations to play an active role in parliament.

The party has organised a two-day workshop to give its MPs, especially first-time elected members, an understanding of parliamentary procedures, bills and budgets, and the workings of standing committees.

Jamaat has named this workshop the “orientation programme.” Experienced former officials, academicians, and former MPs guided participants on MPs’ responsibilities and the strategic role of the opposition in parliament.

According to Jamaat sources, after the national parliamentary elections, opposition MPs have taken their oaths. The opposition leader, deputy leader, and chief whip have been elected.

Since most MPs are newly elected and lack of prior parliamentary experience, Jamaat organised the workshop for them.