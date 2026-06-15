State minister explains naming of 2 unions after criticism over similarity to his sons’ names

The naming of three newly created unions in the constituency of Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam came under criticism in Parliament on Monday.

The minister, however, maintained that the names were not chosen to match those of his sons. He argued that one union was named Simanta because it lies on the border of two upazilas, while another was named Diganta because of its remote location.

The state minister offered a personal explanation on the floor of Parliament in response to remarks made by opposition lawmaker Shafiqul Islam during a discussion on a cut motion.