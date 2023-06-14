‘There is no office where bribe is not taken’

“People used to think a specific force was involved in bribery. But now, there is no such office where bribe is not taken,” said Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) MP Golam Kibria on Tuesday.

He said this at a general discussion on the proposed budget for 2023-24 fiscal in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

“The people who are not involved in bribery and corruption have become a minority now. They are now known as weak and fools,” he added.