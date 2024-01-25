Controversy over oath of MPs to be clarified, if necessary: Law minister
Law minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said everything that took place regarding the swearing-in of the MPs of 12th parliament while the tenure of 11th parliament still remains was constitutional.
Despite this the matter of issuing a clarification will be considered if the policymakers deem it necessary.
The law minister said this to the media after a meeting with the Saudi Arabia ambassador in Bangladesh Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan at the secretariat.
Some BNP leaders are raising questions over the swearing-in of MPs of the 12th parliament while the tenure of 11th parliament still remains. They said currently there are six hundred members of parliament in the country.
About the matter the newsmen wanted to know whether there is any legal or constitutional ambiguity over the matter.
When the newsmen asked whether any step would be taken to amend that if there is, in response, the law minister said what there is in the constitution, the country is running in accordance with that.
This matter has not been included in the constitution recently, he said adding this was included in the 14th amendment of the constitution.
Anisul Huq said the issue which is being discussed now has no importance to a great extent.