Over 1.07m workers leave for overseas employment in 2022-23FY: Imran

Expatriate welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad on Monday said more than 1.07 million people left the country for overseas employment in the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year, reports news agency BSS.
The minister said this while responding to a star-marked question raised by ruling Awami League lawmaker Ali Azam from Bhola-2 constituency at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
“A total of 10,74,552 employees have already left the country for overseas employment to different countries across the world during the current fiscal year till 15 June,” he said.
The minister further said the number employees who went abroad in the last fiscal (2021-22) till 15 June in 2022 was some 907,000.
In the current year, 15.59 per cent more workers have already migrated for overseas employment compared to last year.
To export manpower, the government has a plan to sign agreement with some foreign countries, said the minister while responding to another star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Habibur Rahman of Bogura-5.
These new countries are - Libya, Malta, Albania, Romania and Serbia.