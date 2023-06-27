Over 1.07m workers leave for overseas employment in 2022-23FY: Imran

“A total of 10,74,552 employees have already left the country for overseas employment to different countries across the world during the current fiscal year till 15 June,” he said.

The minister further said the number employees who went abroad in the last fiscal (2021-22) till 15 June in 2022 was some 907,000.

In the current year, 15.59 per cent more workers have already migrated for overseas employment compared to last year.