Human rights situation in Bangladesh is better than the US: Information Minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the government has saved Tk 30,000 to 50,000 crore in construction work of 6.15km Padma Bridge compared to construction cost of 1.8km Hardinge Bridge.

He said this taking part in the general discussion on national budget of FY23 in Jatiya Sangsad.

Presenting an account, he said construction of 1.8 kilometer long Hardinge Bridge on river Padma at Pakshey in Ishwardi upazila in Pabna began in 1910 and ended in 1915.

Standard of value of anything is determined on the basis of gold rate and at the period of opening of Hardinge Bridge, there was no system of determining standard of value in dollar, he mentioned.