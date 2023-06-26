Lawmakers lash out at commerce minister over exorbitant price of essentials

Mokabbir Khan further asserted that the minister of commerce is likely to evade addressing this issue and refrain from providing a direct response.

Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said, "Our commerce minister said that some traders are taking advantage of commodity prices. Why doesn’t he take action against those who are taking advantage of this opportunity and who arbitrarily increase the prices. He himself is a businessman. He knows which traders are doing it. Are these traders close to him? Is that why he cannot take action against the syndicate traders? He should admit it publicly. Why can’t he do that?”

Pir Fazlur Rahman said that nearly Tk 15 billion has been misappropriated in the onion market. A few companies are looting Tk 170 million daily in the sugar market. Millions have been looted in the broiler chicken market in one and a half months. The commerce minister was unable to take any action.

He further said that the minister of state for industries said, "People are in distress when they go to the market, the only reason is the syndicate. People also understand this. The Russia-Ukraine war alone should not be blamed for the rise in commodity prices. The syndicate has looted millions in the egg market. We do not have to import eggs from Ukraine.”