JS passes bill to establish science & technology university in Sunamganj

Parliament on Wednesday passed the ‘Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill 2020’ allowing the authorities concerned to establish one more science and technology university in the country, reports UNB.

Education minister Dipu Moni moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The proposed law was formulated following the laws of other science and technology universities.

With the approval of the draft law for the establishment of Sunamganj Science and Technology University, the number of science and technology universities stands at 20. Of them, 19 are in operation.

